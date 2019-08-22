Prometeus Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $183,119.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,635,204 tokens. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

