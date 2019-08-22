Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Down 19.3%

Shares of Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63, 18,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 6,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded Prosegur Cash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations worldwide. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence.

