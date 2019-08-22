ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.16% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

