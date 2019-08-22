ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 211,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

