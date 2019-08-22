ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

PROS opened at $20.85 on Monday. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.11 million during the quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

