Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Trading Up 10.3%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, 315,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 910,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

