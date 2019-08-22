ProxyNode Market Capitalization Tops $90,337.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $90,337.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00900046 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004143 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 119,839,548 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

