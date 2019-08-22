PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.92

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.92 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 1590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $207,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,847 shares of company stock valued at $465,544 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $50,996,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 159.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 503.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.