PTON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $636,568.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. PTON has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $636,568.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00267642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01313090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00094608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000426 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,109,069,272 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

