Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Purple Innovation an industry rank of 31 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 13,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,710. The firm has a market cap of $423.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

