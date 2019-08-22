QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QinetiQ Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,980 over the last 90 days.

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 279.80 ($3.66). 489,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.93.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.