Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 321,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 332,293 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 855.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,364,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 159.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 804,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 486,758 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Qiwi by 247.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 143.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

