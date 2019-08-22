Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $76.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $118,112.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,662 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,577. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

