Qredit (XQR) Achieves Market Cap of $453,490.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $453,490.00 and $647.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011862 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002233 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000556 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

