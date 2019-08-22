Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,286 ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14,950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 81.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

