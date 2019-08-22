Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 5,981 Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,899 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

