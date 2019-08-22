Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

