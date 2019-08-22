Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $144,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

