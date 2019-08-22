Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

