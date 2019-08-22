QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $37,272.00 and approximately $40,864.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00364814 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007165 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001293 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

