R. Alexandra Keith Sells 62,930 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $7,550,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.88. 673,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 167.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.