Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2019 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

8/5/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $244.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $246.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $255.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $231.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $262.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $226.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPGI stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.32. The company had a trading volume of 878,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $266.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

