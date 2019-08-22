Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

8/19/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85).

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/30/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/12/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/9/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,400 ($83.63).

6/28/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON RB traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,119 ($79.96). 1,194,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,340.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,220.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

