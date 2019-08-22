Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $528,935.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

