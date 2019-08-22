Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $230.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.10 million and the lowest is $228.23 million. Redfin reported sales of $140.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $724.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.07 million to $751.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.66 million, with estimates ranging from $778.80 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. Redfin’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

RDFN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 610,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,719.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,282 shares of company stock worth $2,675,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after buying an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $6,554,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,571,000 after buying an additional 417,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.