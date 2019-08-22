Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Up 16.7%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 221,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 116,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

