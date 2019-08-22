Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,162 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reebonz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Reebonz in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Reebonz alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.