Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,508,800 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

