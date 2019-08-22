Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 407,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

