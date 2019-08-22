Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $81,503.00 and $85.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

