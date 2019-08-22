Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mondi (MNDI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mondi (LON: MNDI) recently:

8/19/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2019 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2019 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/12/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,597.50 ($20.87). 1,546,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,706.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,738.85. Mondi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,502.79 ($19.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($28.90).

Get Mondi Plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.