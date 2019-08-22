Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 61 ($0.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98).

7/26/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/24/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/19/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/16/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).

7/12/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

LLOY traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.71 ($0.65). 134,234,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 842,868 shares of company stock worth $46,588,125.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

