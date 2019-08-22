Reviewing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) & Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Third Point Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.25 $530.00 million $8.40 11.88 Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.49 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.00

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 9.29% 13.39% 1.12% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -9.20% -3.74%

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Financial Group and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Third Point Reinsurance has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Third Point Reinsurance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

