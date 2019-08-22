Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $582,549.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $582,549.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

