Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Insider Todd Donald Wohler Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Donald Wohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $76.68.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,620. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 568,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,025,000 after buying an additional 218,387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,719,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

