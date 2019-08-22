Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

