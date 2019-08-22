Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$109.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday.

RY stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.71. 893,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,896. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.10 and a 12 month high of C$107.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$868,731.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$617,832.55. Also, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.87, for a total value of C$1,048,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,733,657.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,623.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

