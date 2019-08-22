RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $38.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

