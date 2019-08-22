Ruffer LLP Sells 776 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,779,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 548,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.02.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

