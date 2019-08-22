Ruffer LLP Takes $160.77 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,405,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,765,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.44% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,063,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,670 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ATVI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

