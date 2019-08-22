Rupaya (RUPX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $31,764.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,871.94 or 2.15521882 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024595 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

