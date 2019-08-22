salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,078. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,406 shares of company stock worth $45,982,886. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

