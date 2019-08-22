SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.12

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. SALT has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $444,110.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.01343975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, AirSwap, Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

