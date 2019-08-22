Salzhauer Michael Makes New $241,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,556,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 89,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 1,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

