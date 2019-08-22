Salzhauer Michael Purchases Shares of 52,185 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNSB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $96,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $204,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB remained flat at $$20.12 during trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

