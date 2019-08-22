Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$5.62 ($3.99) and last traded at A$5.63 ($3.99), with a volume of 196777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.83 ($4.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

