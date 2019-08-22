Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $189.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $270.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182,065 shares in the company, valued at $316,042,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 89.1% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

