Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie lowered Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of SSL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sasol by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

