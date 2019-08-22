savedroid 1-Day Volume Tops $73.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. savedroid has a market capitalization of $681,083.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, savedroid has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.52 or 0.04920107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000869 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.