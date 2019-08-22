Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 181,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,089. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.